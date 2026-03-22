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Occupiers in Kherson region force parents to pay for non-existent school lunches - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

In occupied Kherson region, Russians have introduced online payment for school meals. Despite regular payments, children remain hungry.

Occupiers in Kherson region force parents to pay for non-existent school lunches - CNS

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Russians are introducing online payment for school meals, but in fact, they are forcing parents to pay for a service that does not exist. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that despite regular payments to school accounts, children do not receive any food at all. Thus, the occupation administration creates the appearance of a "system" that works only on paper.

Not only high school students but also elementary school children are left without food. In many cases, schoolchildren spend the school day hungry. As a result, parents are forced to solve the issue of children's nutrition on their own, despite the fact that they are already paying for it through the imposed system.

- reported by the CNS.

They add that in fact, it is another scheme for collecting money under the guise of "reform," which has nothing to do with the actual provision of children.

Recall

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region deny locals medical treatment, medical facilities are overcrowded with wounded Russians.

Collapse and humanitarian crisis: massive problems with electricity and water supply in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region08.09.25, 02:04 • 5198 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
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Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast