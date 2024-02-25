$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38308 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 147103 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 88703 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 318139 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 263290 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200753 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236832 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252890 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159017 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372439 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Occupants shoot 9 Ukrainian servicemen in Bakhmut sector - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25287 views

In the Bakhmut sector, the occupiers shot nine Ukrainian servicemen, according to footage published by the DeepState Telegram channel.

Occupants shoot 9 Ukrainian servicemen in Bakhmut sector - DeepState

The occupiers have once again shot Ukrainian soldiers. According to the DeepState Telegram channel, this time nine people were shot dead at once, UNN reports .

Details

According to preliminary information, it happened yesterday, February 24. Those shot are likely to be fighters of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade or someone from their attached units.

"Yesterday there was hope that the guys from this position had survived and were still in captivity, but the footage that was published today shows the execution of the Defense Forces fighters," the statement said.

According to other Telegram channels, the execution of Ukrainian servicemen probably took place in the Bakhmut sector.

Occupants' shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyno: criminal proceedings initiated20.02.24, 16:55 • 23767 views

Addendum

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to clarify all the circumstances of the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers at the Zenit position in Avdiivka.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
International Committee of the Red Cross
Avdiivka
United Nations
Telegram
Bakhmut
