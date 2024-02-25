Occupants shoot 9 Ukrainian servicemen in Bakhmut sector - DeepState

The occupiers have once again shot Ukrainian soldiers. According to the DeepState Telegram channel, this time nine people were shot dead at once, UNN reports .

Details

According to preliminary information, it happened yesterday, February 24. Those shot are likely to be fighters of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade or someone from their attached units.

"Yesterday there was hope that the guys from this position had survived and were still in captivity, but the footage that was published today shows the execution of the Defense Forces fighters," the statement said.

According to other Telegram channels, the execution of Ukrainian servicemen probably took place in the Bakhmut sector.

Occupants' shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyno: criminal proceedings initiated

Addendum

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to clarify all the circumstances of the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers at the Zenit position in Avdiivka.