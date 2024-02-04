Occupants attack Vovchansk in Kharkiv region with artillery

Today, on February 4, the Russian military shelled Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, with artillery, damaging private houses and the building of the ASC. UNN reports this with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

The enemy continues terrorizing the civilian population of Kharkiv region. Occupants shelled Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, with artillery. There are no casualties - reads the message on Telegram.

As noted, the shelling damaged the glazing and facade of the administrative building, the roof, ceiling, and glazing of the ASC building. 4 private houses were also damaged.

Over the past day, Russian occupants shelled more than 17 localities in Kharkiv region, using artillery and mortars, and carried out air strikes. One person was wounded.