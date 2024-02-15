Not only with Paris: security agreement expected during Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin - media

During the visits of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Berlin and Paris, bilateral security agreements with Germany and France are expected to be signed, the German newspaper dpa reported on Thursday, UNN reported.

Details

"Zelenskyy is expected to sign bilateral security agreements with Germany and France during his visits to Paris and Berlin," dpa writes.

The publication recalls that the agreements date back to the July NATO summit in Vilnius, when alliance leaders agreed that individual NATO countries would sign long-term security agreements with Ukraine.

Addendum

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron saysthat a security agreement between France and Ukraine will be signed in Paris during Zelenskiy's visit on Friday.

However, the Elysee Palace on Thursday did not provide any details on the content of the agreement.

A month ago, Macron promised Ukraine a support agreement similar to the one the UK had previously signed with Ukraine.

