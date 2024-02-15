Not only with Paris: security agreement expected during Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin - media

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 74189 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118417 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123151 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165062 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165362 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267938 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176893 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166860 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148621 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237940 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Not only with Paris: security agreement expected during Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin - media

Not only with Paris: security agreement expected during Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22654 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to sign bilateral security agreements with Germany and France during his visits to Berlin and Paris.

During the visits of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Berlin and Paris, bilateral security agreements with Germany and France are expected to be signed, the German newspaper dpa reported on Thursday, UNN reported.

Details

"Zelenskyy is expected to sign bilateral security agreements with Germany and France during his visits to Paris and Berlin," dpa writes.

The publication recalls that the agreements date back to the July NATO summit in Vilnius, when alliance leaders agreed that individual NATO countries would sign long-term security agreements with Ukraine.

Addendum

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron saysthat a security agreement between France and Ukraine will be signed in Paris during Zelenskiy's visit on Friday.

However, the Elysee Palace on Thursday did not provide any details on the content of the agreement.

A month ago, Macron promised Ukraine a support agreement similar to the one the UK had previously signed with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy to visit Germany and France: meet with Scholz and Macron and speak at Munich conference15.02.24, 11:06 • 25930 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
munichMunich
vilniusVilnius
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

Contact us about advertising