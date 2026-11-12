Norway reports an increased threat of Russian sabotage — which facilities could come under attack

On Thursday, Norway’s security service (PST) said there were strong grounds to expect Russian intelligence services to carry out acts of sabotage in Norway over the next year. The agency also noted that the threat of sabotage had increased significantly in view of the outlook for 2026, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The publication notes that the issue of hybrid warfare and sabotage in Europe has once again come into focus after Germany accused Russia in September of attempting to carry out an attack using a drone at Leipzig/Halle Airport. This prompted European Union member states to call for the introduction of new sanctions against Russia.

The PST statement says that in Norway, the most likely targets are defense industry enterprises, defense companies, and firms providing services to them.

Critical infrastructure facilities, including energy installations, could also come under attack.

The PST reported that no attempts to carry out sabotage against Norwegian facilities have so far been recorded.

"At the same time, the PST is aware that actors linked to Russian intelligence services have conducted reconnaissance of infrastructure and potential targets in Norway," the statement said.

Norway will strengthen its military presence near the border with Russia and deploy NASAMS sensors

Previously

According to media reports, Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in acts of sabotage or operations as part of hybrid warfare. The Russian Embassy in Oslo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.