North Korea tested a new missile engine, with which a missile can reach the US

North Korea has tested a new high-thrust solid-fuel engine for missile weapons, and DPRK leader Kim Jong Un called it an important step to strengthen the country's strategic military power. This was reported by DPRK state media and AP, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to a development that is likely related to the further improvement of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the US mainland.

According to the North Korean agency KCNA, the test verified an upgraded engine using composite carbon fiber. Its maximum thrust, it is claimed, reached 2500 kilotons, which significantly exceeds the figures of the previous test.

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Analysts suggest that the increase in engine power may be related to the DPRK's attempt to place several warheads on one missile to complicate their interception by the American missile defense system.

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The test took place against the backdrop of a new escalation of Pyongyang's rhetoric. Earlier, Kim Jong Un promised to finally consolidate the DPRK's status as a nuclear power and accused the United States of "state terrorism and aggression."

The latest test is considered part of North Korea's five-year military strengthening program, within which the regime is actively developing missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads over long distances.

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