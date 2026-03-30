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No Ukrainian drone has ever hit Iran: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Tehran's statements about Kyiv's "international responsibility"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1516 views

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the statement by Iran's permanent representative about Ukraine's "international responsibility" for the war in the Middle East and recalled the 60,000 drones transferred to the Russian Federation.

No Ukrainian drone has ever hit Iran: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Tehran's statements about Kyiv's "international responsibility"

Since 2022, Ukraine has been hit by almost 60,000 drones that Iran gave to Russia. At the same time, no Ukrainian drone has ever hit Iran. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tikhyi, who called Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN a liar, UNN reports.

How to tell if a representative of the Iranian regime is lying? If their lips are moving, they are lying. Since 2022, Ukraine has been hit by almost 60,000 drones that Iran gave to Russia. At the same time, no Ukrainian drone has ever hit Iran. This liar should have been gone a long time ago, as should his regime 

- Tikhyi wrote on X in response to Iran's statement about Ukraine's active participation in the war in the Middle East.

Recall

Iran's Permanent Representative, in a letter to the UN Secretary-General, stated that "Ukraine bears international responsibility under international law for facilitating or assisting in the commission of an internationally wrongful act."

Iran threatens Ukraine over "support for the Israeli regime with drones"14.03.26, 14:16 • 18335 views

Antonina Tumanova

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