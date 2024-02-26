No electricity shortage, equipment at substation in Kirovohrad region was shut down due to missile strike - Ministry of Energy

There is no electricity shortage. In Kharkiv region, two substations supplying electricity to household consumers remained without power. In Kirovohrad region, a missile strike caused equipment at a substation to shut down, but it is now back in operation. The damaged line supplying Zaporizhzhia NPP has not been restored yet. This was reported on Monday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Generation

"There is no deficit in the power system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned," the ministry said in a statement on social media.

After short-term repairs, the TPP unit and building have been put back into operation. There are 18 units of generating equipment at the thermal power plants in reserve, which will be used if necessary.

"The situation is under control. The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied," the statement said.

Shelling and blackouts

As a result of the hostilities, the 110 kV overhead line in Donetsk region was briefly disconnected, but the line is now operational.

"A 110 kV overhead line in Kharkiv region has lost power, leaving two substations supplying household consumers without electricity. Work is underway to repair the damage," the statement said.

"The rocket attack caused a power outage at a substation in Kirovohrad region. The substation has been restored," the Energy Ministry said.

"The 330 kV line supplying ZNPP remains de-energized," the agency said.

It is also noted that a 330 kV high-voltage line in Donetsk region was disconnected due to technological disruptions. Restoration works are underway.

Due to technical reasons, the equipment at the 750 kV substation in Zaporizhzhia region was partially disconnected.

Situation at ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond is 15.58 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant, the Ministry of Energy noted.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 2079 MWh. Exports to Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova are also planned - up to 2429 MWh.