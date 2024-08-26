Night shelling in Nikopol region: Russian army strikes twice at civilian communities

At night, the Russian army conducted two artillery attacks in the Nikopol region. First, the Pokrovske community was hit, and later the district center was hit. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

The terror continued in the morning. Artillery shells hit the Pokrovska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. The aggressor struck the community of Myrovka with a kamikaze drone. The consequences of these attacks are still being clarified.

An air alert has been declared in the region. Residents are urged to respond to danger alerts and take care of themselves and their loved ones.

