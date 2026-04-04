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Night explosion occurred near Israeli center in the Netherlands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3386 views

Police are investigating an explosion in Nijkerk near the Christians for Israel organization's center. There were no casualties, and the attack is linked to a wave of antisemitism in the country.

Night explosion occurred near Israeli center in the Netherlands

Dutch police are investigating a night explosion, which, according to a pro-Israel organization, was aimed at its center in the Netherlands, writes UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

Police said the explosion, which occurred in Nijkerk near Amsterdam, caused only minor damage. No one was injured and no arrests were made, police said on X. The Christians for Israel group said the explosion was aimed at its Israeli center in Nijkerk.

"This attack is part of an alarming trend of previous attacks on Jewish and pro-Israel targets in the Netherlands and Belgium," the group said on its website.

It is unclear whether the overnight attack is related to the war in Iran, but the Israeli Foreign Ministry last month said that an "epidemic of antisemitism is raging" in the Netherlands after an explosion at a Jewish school in Amsterdam amid escalating regional violence in the Middle East.

According to the Amsterdam authorities, security measures in the capital were then strengthened after similar incidents in the Dutch city of Rotterdam and Liège in neighboring Belgium.

Explosion occurred near a Jewish school in Amsterdam after an attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam14.03.26, 13:40 • 5330 views

Julia Shramko

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