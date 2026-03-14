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Explosion occurred near a Jewish school in Amsterdam after an attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

An improvised device exploded near the wall of the Cheider school. Dutch authorities called the incident a targeted attack on the Jewish community.

Explosion occurred near a Jewish school in Amsterdam after an attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam

In the Netherlands, authorities reported on Saturday an explosion of an improvised explosive device that detonated overnight near the outer wall of a Jewish school in Amsterdam. This is the latest incident in a series of attacks on Jewish institutions following the arson of a synagogue in Rotterdam the day before, according to NL Times, writes UNN.

Details

The explosion occurred on the night of Friday to Saturday at the Cheider school, an Orthodox Jewish school providing primary and secondary education, in the Buitenveldert district of the country's capital, AT5 reports.

Authorities stated that the explosion affected the outer wall of the school building. Investigators are reviewing surveillance camera footage showing a suspect installing and detonating the explosive device. Unconfirmed video circulating on social media also appears to show the explosion, after which a person leaves on a scooter, the publication writes.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten called it "horrific." "I understand the anger and fear, and I will immediately speak with the Jewish community. They must always feel safe in our country," he wrote on X.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema condemned the incident and called it a deliberate attack on the Jewish community.

The Amsterdam "triangle" - the mayor, police, and prosecutor's office - also stated that they "consider the explosion a targeted attack on the Jewish community and are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness." Authorities said they are working closely with national security services and are in contact with representatives of the Jewish community. Additional security measures are being taken.

Jewish schools and institutions in the city have long had constant security. Earlier this week, security measures were tightened after attacks in Belgium and the Netherlands, including a synagogue in Liège and the arson of a synagogue in Rotterdam on the night of Thursday to Friday.

Images are circulating online showing the same logo in videos from Amsterdam and footage of the fire in Rotterdam. The Center for Information and Documentation on Israel stated that this symbol belongs to the Islamic movement "Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyyah," which earlier this week claimed responsibility for the attack on a synagogue in Liège. Amsterdam authorities have not confirmed any connection between these incidents.

Officials said that increased surveillance in Amsterdam helped police respond quickly and obtain video footage of the explosives being installed and detonated.

The country's Minister of Justice, David van Weil, mentioned the two incidents in his message on X, writing: "Two nights in a row, a cowardly attack with explosives on a Jewish building. First in Rotterdam, now in Amsterdam." He added that greater destruction in Amsterdam was avoided thanks to "measures taken and vigilance."

After the arson in Rotterdam, police on Friday arrested four suspects: two 19-year-old men, an 18-year-old man, and a 17-year-old teenager. They were detained in a car near another synagogue. Police said it was not yet clear whether they were planning another attack.

Prime Minister Rob Jetten called the incident in Rotterdam "deeply disturbing," stating that it caused significant fear in the Jewish community. He added that antisemitism has no place in the Netherlands and that intimidation or violence against religious minorities is unacceptable.

Explosion near synagogue in Liège, Belgium09.03.26, 11:19 • 4256 views

Julia Shramko

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