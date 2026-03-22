Night attack on Kyiv region: buildings on the territory of three enterprises and private houses damaged

On the night of Sunday, March 22, the enemy attacked Kyiv Oblast. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, "peaceful settlements, civilian enterprises, and the homes of our people" were under attack.

We are recording the consequences of the attack in the Brovary community. Buildings on the territory of three enterprises were damaged. A fire broke out at one of them - it has already been localized. The facades and roofs of two private houses, two cars, and a truck were also damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. - Kalashnyk said.

He added that all emergency services are working on site, and the recording and elimination of the consequences of the attack are ongoing.

"I appeal to every resident of the region: do not ignore the air raid siren. This is a matter of your safety and life. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," the head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration urged.

Recall

On the night of March 14, the enemy massively attacked Kyiv Oblast. 5 people died.

Due to the Russian attack on Kyiv region, there are disruptions in gas, heat, and electricity supply.