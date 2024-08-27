Night attack in Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, two wounded

During a night attack in Zaporizhzhia, russians killed one civilian and wounded two others. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

A man was killed and two other people, a man and a woman, were injured in a nighttime kamikaze drone attack on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district.

According to preliminary information, the occupiers carried out 7 strikes with drones.

As a result, private houses were damaged and dry grass caught fire in an open area.

