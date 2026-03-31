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Netanyahu announces new alliances against Iran's threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1980 views

Israel is forming pacts with countries in the region and destroying Iran's industrial potential. According to Netanyahu, Hezbollah is no longer a strategic threat thanks to the actions of the IDF.

Netanyahu announces new alliances against Iran's threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the country is forming "new alliances with important countries in the region" against a common Iranian threat. This was reported by The Times of Israel, informs UNN.

Details

The politician did not specify which states he was referring to, only noting that he hoped that "soon I will be able to tell you more about these important pacts," and that "sooner or later" the Iranian regime would fall.

Listing 10 key achievements made in the war, Netanyahu highlighted the creation of "safe zones" in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon, patrolled by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

(Previously) we eliminated the immediate threat of Iran acquiring nuclear weapons and many ballistic missiles. And in the current war, we achieved additional success by destroying the regime's industrial capacity to produce these instruments of destruction.

- stated the head of the Israeli government.

He added that Hezbollah, which has been shelling northern Israel with rockets and shells for the past month, no longer poses a "strategic threat" to the country.

After the video montage, Netanyahu addresses the press and opposition, asking: "What happened to you?" He demands that they "raise the morale of our side, not the enemy's."

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to expand the "security zone" in southern neighboring Lebanon. He promised to radically change the security situation in the region.

Netanyahu tries to "sit on two chairs" between Russia and Iran - Zelenskyy31.03.26, 11:25 • 33301 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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