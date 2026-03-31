Netanyahu tries to "sit on two chairs" between Russia and Iran - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to "sit on two chairs" even as Russia helps Iran. He said this during an interview with Axios, as reported by UNN.

Details

It seems to me that Netanyahu always seeks to balance between Russia and Ukraine, even when Russia helps Iran. He is the prime minister of his country, and it is up to him to decide what to do. - Zelenskyy stated.

He added that Ukraine is currently experiencing a significant shortage of air defense systems.

But we have what Israel does not, and we are ready for this dialogue. - added the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence that leaders in the Middle East do not want a prolonged war - instead, Russia wants it, as it benefits from it.

The President of Ukraine also warned the leaders of Middle Eastern countries about the threat of a ground operation due to the use of Iranian FPV drones, which is Russia's experience that it shared with Iran.