Negotiations will only make sense after a ceasefire - MFA

The position of Ukraine and its international partners regarding a peaceful settlement remains unchanged: no decisions can be made without Ukraine's participation, and negotiations will only make sense after a stable ceasefire is achieved. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

No one wants peace more than Ukrainians. No one wants peace more than Europeans. But Russia sees its main goal in waging war. Russia prefers to build new walls on our path to a just and lasting peace. It wants to seal our freedom - stated Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kremlin is trying to impose a "pause" in the war that is beneficial to it, in order to regroup and prepare for a new escalation. However, according to Sybiha, the transatlantic unity of democratic states is more powerful than any attempts of Russian imperialism.

It is thanks to our common transatlantic strength that we can achieve a dignified peace, built on reliable security - he added.

Recently in Berlin, EU and US leaders confirmed that issues of Ukraine's territorial integrity and security cannot be resolved without Kyiv's participation. They emphasized that if Russia does not take steps towards peace in the Alaska negotiations, pressure on the Kremlin will be increased.

Trump will demand an unconditional ceasefire from Putin and security guarantees for Ukraine - French Foreign Minister