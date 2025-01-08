NBU opens online sale of commemorative coin: how much does it cost

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 50931 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147630 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127506 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135121 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134115 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171262 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110698 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164171 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104458 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113954 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130698 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129477 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 37200 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 98806 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102077 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147630 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171262 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164171 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191922 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181141 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129477 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130698 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142914 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134538 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151719 views
Actual
NBU opens online sale of commemorative coin: how much does it cost

NBU opens online sale of commemorative coin: how much does it cost

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29353 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has issued a commemorative coin “Year of the Snake” with a face value of 5 hryvnias. A total of 80,000 coins in souvenir packaging were put into circulation, with a sales limit of 1 per user.

The NBU has started selling a new commemorative 5-hryvnia coin. It costs UAH 161 per piece. The coin is dedicated to the symbol of the year 2025 according to the Eastern calendar - the snake. This is reported by the National Bank of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The coin is called the Year of the Snake. It was put into circulation in early November 2024.

It is noted that 80,000 coins in souvenir packaging went on sale.

Image

The limit of products per user is 1 pc.

The commemorative coin is dedicated to one of the twelve animals of the Eastern calendar. The snake is the sixth sign of the Chinese zodiac, symbolizing flexibility, intuition, and calmness. It embodies deep knowledge, prudence, adaptability and survival in any conditions

- the NBU said in a statement.

What the coin looks like

The obverse (front side) features a circle with 12 symbols of the Eastern calendar. In the center of the circle is a stylized clock with an arrow pointing to the presiding sign of the Chinese zodiac in 2025.

At the top of the coin is the small State Emblem of Ukraine, to the right of which is the semicircular inscription "Ukraine". At the bottom left is the semicircular inscription "5 hryvnia".

Image

The reverse side features a stylized symbol of the Eastern calendar of 2025 - a snake. Its image is arranged in a hexagon.

Image

Commemorative coins "Year of the Snake" in original packaging are already available in the NBU's online store . 

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine presented a commemorative 5-hryvnia coin "Barrier-Free" with a mintage of 30,000 pieces. The coin symbolizes equal opportunities for all citizens and is dedicated to building an inclusive society.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyEconomy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising