NBU opens online sale of commemorative coin: how much does it cost

The NBU has started selling a new commemorative 5-hryvnia coin. It costs UAH 161 per piece. The coin is dedicated to the symbol of the year 2025 according to the Eastern calendar - the snake. This is reported by the National Bank of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The coin is called the Year of the Snake. It was put into circulation in early November 2024.

It is noted that 80,000 coins in souvenir packaging went on sale.

The limit of products per user is 1 pc.

The commemorative coin is dedicated to one of the twelve animals of the Eastern calendar. The snake is the sixth sign of the Chinese zodiac, symbolizing flexibility, intuition, and calmness. It embodies deep knowledge, prudence, adaptability and survival in any conditions - the NBU said in a statement.

What the coin looks like

The obverse (front side) features a circle with 12 symbols of the Eastern calendar. In the center of the circle is a stylized clock with an arrow pointing to the presiding sign of the Chinese zodiac in 2025.

At the top of the coin is the small State Emblem of Ukraine, to the right of which is the semicircular inscription "Ukraine". At the bottom left is the semicircular inscription "5 hryvnia".

The reverse side features a stylized symbol of the Eastern calendar of 2025 - a snake. Its image is arranged in a hexagon.

Commemorative coins "Year of the Snake" in original packaging are already available in the NBU's online store .

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine presented a commemorative 5-hryvnia coin "Barrier-Free" with a mintage of 30,000 pieces. The coin symbolizes equal opportunities for all citizens and is dedicated to building an inclusive society.