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NATO Secretary General stated that allies are discussing how to reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Mark Rutte announced talks with allies on opening the strategic waterway. Trump criticized NATO countries for refusing to escort ships.

NATO Secretary General stated that allies are discussing how to reopen the Strait of Hormuz

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the military alliance is discussing with its allies how to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that this key waterway must "reopen," UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

Speaking to reporters in Norway today, Rutte emphasized the importance of the strait, which has remained largely blocked due to the war with Iran, and said he was in contact with "many" allies on the issue.

"We all, of course, agree that the strait must reopen. And I know that allies are working together, discussing how to do it, what is the best way to achieve it," Rutte said. "They are working on it collectively to find a way forward."

Iran states that the Strait of Hormuz is "closed only to enemies"14.03.26, 19:39 • 6854 views

Addendum

US President Donald Trump earlier this week criticized several NATO members after they rejected his demands to send warships to escort oil tankers through the strait.

Antonina Tumanova

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