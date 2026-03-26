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Kyiv • UNN

 • 2230 views

Mark Rutte announced a mutual exchange of knowledge through the J-Tech center in Poland. The NATO Secretary General emphasized the lack of consensus on Ukraine's membership now.

NATO Secretary General explains refusal to officially formalize Ukraine's experience

NATO is learning from Ukraine's experience and also sharing its knowledge with Ukraine, but such relations should not be officially formalized. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by UNN.

NATO is not a party to the conflict. So NATO, indeed, coordinates all support, training, and arms supplies, and also gathers all experience, and ensures that we share it within NATO. And, of course, we also share our knowledge with Ukraine through this joint training center in Poland, the so-called J-Tech. You are absolutely right about that. But I don't want to give it any specific meaning.

- said Rutte.

He added that there is a path for Ukraine to NATO, which was agreed upon at the Washington summit in 2024, but this path will take time, as there are different allies who do not accept Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.

This is extremely relevant because, ultimately, if it's not NATO membership, which, again, is not yet foreseen, we must ensure that when the war ends, Putin doesn't try again.

- added Rutte.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that American weapons under PURL, including interceptor missiles, continue to arrive in Ukraine, without directly commenting on information that the US may redirect weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East amid the war with Iran.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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