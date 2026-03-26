NATO prepares for possible attacks on energy infrastructure - annual report

NATO warns of increasing risks of attacks on the energy infrastructure of member states and partners amid global instability. This is stated in the Alliance's annual report, reports UNN.

Details

The document states that energy infrastructure remains one of the key targets for potential attacks – both physical and cyber.

In particular, this refers to power grids, gas pipelines, oil terminals, and renewable energy facilities.

NATO emphasizes that Russia's war against Ukraine has demonstrated the vulnerability of energy systems to systemic strikes. The report stresses that attacks on energy can have not only economic but also significant humanitarian consequences.

The Alliance calls on member states to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure, invest in cybersecurity, and develop rapid response systems for crisis situations.

Special attention is paid to cooperation with partners, including Ukraine, in the field of energy protection and exchange of experience in countering attacks.

NATO also noted that it is working to increase the resilience of energy systems, diversify supply sources, and reduce dependence on individual energy resource suppliers.

Rutte did not comment on the possible redirection of US weapons from Ukraine to the Middle East - supplies continue