NABU director ignored call to Parliament: MPs decided to go to Bureau

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Semyon Kryvonos did not attend a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada committee to discuss the possible data leak from the Bureau. Therefore, the deputies decided to hold an offsite meeting, writes UNN.

On Thursday, June 20, a meeting of the anti-corruption committee was held to discuss information about the possible disclosure of data from the NABU. Director of the bureau Semyon Krivonos was invited to the meeting . However, he statedthat he considers it premature to discuss the investigation into possible leaks of information. The head of the anti-corruption committee Anastasia Radina believesthat the refusal of the NABU director to come to the committee may be related to the release of a new journalistic investigation about possible information leaks involving Krivonos directly.

Although Krivonos ignored the call to the committee, the meeting still took place. At the meeting, the deputies discussed information published in the media regarding the facts of possible disclosure of pre-trial investigation data by NABU employees.

"The speakers unanimously emphasized the need for transparent and public communication on situations that acquire public interest, including on the parliamentary "platform" and the inadmissibility of the failure of the leadership of the National Anti - Corruption Bureau of Ukraine to attend a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada committee of Ukraine, whose subject is the fight against corruption, " the committee noted.

Anatoly Burmich, a member of the committee on anti-corruption policy, noted in an exclusive comment to UNN that following the meeting, the deputies decided to hold an off-site meeting at the NABU.

"I offered to invite him to join us, but the committee decided and decided by a majority vote that we would go there, to the NABU, and there we would hold this meeting and raise the issues that we planned to raise today," he said.

The date when the committee's departure meeting to NABU will take place is not yet known.

At the end of May, it became known about the possible disclosure of data from the pre-trial investigation by NABU representatives in the interests of allegedly businessman Yuriy Golik, who is involved in the anti-corruption investigation on the "big construction site".

Because of this case, NABU director Semyon Krivonos suspended his first deputy Gizo Uglava from performing his duties for the duration of the pre-trial investigation.

Journalist Denis Bigus received photos from the phone of Yuri Golik, which showed that he received a message from the ex-head of the Brovary regional state administration Georgy Birkadze with leaked information from the Bureau. The screenshots show that Birkadze allegedly communicated with a high-ranking NABU official. However, according to the journalist, Birkadze could have written messages on behalf of a high-ranking bureau official and "sold" them to Golik.

Birkadze himself statedthat a show was made from the case of a possible leak of information from the NABU instead of the investigation.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is "known" for its ability to loudly announce the exposure of another scheme and announce suspicion to a top official. However, these cases often fall apart in the courts or do not even reach there.

A clear example is the criminal proceedings against former Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Omelyan. Both cases fell apart in the courts. However, the NABU did not officially apologize to the ex-minister for illegal criminal prosecution and damage to business reputation.

Another recent "high-profile" case of NABU, which raises more and more questions, is the criminal proceedings against the former minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky.

The case of anti-corruption officers concerns a dispute over land plots in the Sumy region, but, as it turned out, neither he nor affiliated persons have the incriminated land. Law enforcement officers, at the request of UNN , did not specify what exactly the ex-minister took possession of in this case. however, loud statements have already become the reason for the breakdown of negotiations with the poles.