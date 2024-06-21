NABU director ignored call to Parliament: MPs decided to go to Bureau

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91814 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104005 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120408 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189636 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233926 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143531 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369269 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181777 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149643 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197932 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65688 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86514 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31265 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91820 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86693 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104019 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100688 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120415 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1434 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4684 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11855 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13491 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17462 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

NABU director ignored call to Parliament: MPs decided to go to Bureau

Kyiv • UNN

 • 253794 views

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Semyon Kryvonos did not attend the meeting of the parliamentary committee, which discussed a possible data leak from the bureau, as a result of which the deputies decided to hold an off-site meeting in the premises of the NABU.

NABU director ignored call to Parliament: MPs decided to go to Bureau

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Semyon Kryvonos did not attend a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada committee to discuss the possible data leak from the Bureau. Therefore, the deputies decided to hold an offsite meeting, writes UNN.

On Thursday, June 20, a meeting of the anti-corruption committee was held to discuss information about the possible disclosure of data from the NABU. Director of the bureau Semyon Krivonos was invited to the meeting . However, he statedthat he considers it premature to discuss the investigation into possible leaks of information. The head of the anti-corruption committee Anastasia Radina believesthat the refusal of the NABU director to come to the committee may be related to the release of a new journalistic investigation about possible information leaks involving Krivonos directly.

Although Krivonos ignored the call to the committee, the meeting still took place. At the meeting, the deputies discussed information published in the media regarding the facts of possible disclosure of pre-trial investigation data by NABU employees.

"The speakers unanimously emphasized the need for transparent and public communication on situations that acquire public interest, including on the parliamentary "platform" and the inadmissibility of the failure of the leadership of the National Anti - Corruption Bureau of Ukraine to attend a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada committee of Ukraine, whose subject is the fight against corruption, " the committee noted.

Anatoly Burmich, a member of the committee on anti-corruption policy, noted in an exclusive comment to UNN that following the meeting, the deputies decided to hold an off-site meeting at the NABU.

"I offered to invite him to join us, but the committee decided and decided by a majority vote that we would go there, to the NABU, and there we would hold this meeting and raise the issues that we planned to raise today," he said.

The date when the committee's departure meeting to NABU will take place is not yet known.

Recall

At the end of May, it became known about the possible disclosure of data from the pre-trial investigation by NABU representatives in the interests of allegedly businessman Yuriy Golik, who is involved in the anti-corruption investigation on the "big construction site".

Because of this case, NABU director Semyon Krivonos suspended his first deputy Gizo Uglava from performing his duties for the duration of the pre-trial investigation.

Journalist Denis Bigus received photos from the phone of Yuri Golik, which showed that he received a message from the ex-head of the Brovary regional state administration Georgy Birkadze with leaked information from the Bureau. The screenshots show that Birkadze allegedly communicated with a high-ranking NABU official. However, according to the journalist, Birkadze could have written messages on behalf of a high-ranking bureau official and "sold" them to Golik.

Birkadze himself statedthat a show was made from the case of a possible leak of information from the NABU instead of the investigation.

In addition, 20 chervnya went into one the magazine rozsleduvannya about the Gulf of the world is given by NABU, the director of the bureau Semyon Krivonos himself.

Add

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is "known" for its ability to loudly announce the exposure of another scheme and announce suspicion to a top official. However, these cases often fall apart in the courts or do not even reach there.

A clear example is the criminal proceedings against former Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Omelyan. Both cases fell apart in the courts. However, the NABU did not officially apologize to the ex-minister for illegal criminal prosecution and damage to business reputation.

Another recent "high-profile" case of NABU, which raises more and more questions, is the criminal proceedings against the former minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky.

The case of anti-corruption officers concerns a dispute over land plots in the Sumy region, but, as it turned out, neither he nor affiliated persons have the incriminated land. Law enforcement officers, at the request of UNN , did not specify what exactly the ex-minister took possession of in this case. however, loud statements have already become the reason for the breakdown of negotiations with the poles.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsPublications
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Brovary
Sums
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31