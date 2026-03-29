Nabil Fahmy appointed head of the League of Arab States

Arab foreign ministers on Sunday unanimously agreed to nominate Egyptian diplomat Nabil Fahmy as Secretary-General of the Arab League, succeeding Ahmed Aboul Gheit, whose second term ends in June 2026. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

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It is noted that the decision was made during a video conference.

According to the Arab League Charter, the Secretary-General is appointed by at least two-thirds of the votes. Although the Charter does not specify a particular nationality for the position, it has traditionally been held by Egyptians, with the exception of the Tunisian Chedli Klibi, who held the position from 1979 to 1990, reflecting Cairo's role as the organization's headquarters.

Fahmy, who served as Egypt's foreign minister from June 2013 to July 2014, also previously served as Egypt's ambassador to the United States from 1999 to 2008 and to Japan from 1997 to 1999.

He is the son of Ismail Fahmy, Egypt's foreign minister under President Anwar Sadat from 1973 to 1977, who resigned in protest of Sadat's visit to Jerusalem.

The Arab League, founded in 1945, unites 22 member states to coordinate political, economic, and cultural policies in the region.

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