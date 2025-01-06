Mykhailiuk impresses: Ukrainian helps Utah defeat Eastern Conference leader

Ukrainian basketball player Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk had one of the most productive games of the season in the NBA, helping his Utah Jazz team to defeat the Orlando Magic. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, according to UNN.

Details

This match was his first in the new year with good results.

“The Utah Jazz, currently ranked 14th in the Western Conference, competed with one of the leaders of the Eastern Conference, the Orlando Magic, which is ranked fourth. The game was even after the first half, which both teams finished with a score of 43:43. However, in the second half, Utah made a powerful breakthrough and ended the match in its favor, winning with a score of 105:92.

Mykhailiuk, who became one of the three most productive players on his team, scored 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.

The Utah Jazz will play their next game on January 8 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Ukraine's women's national team wins a confident victory over North Macedonia