Mykhailiuk impresses: Ukrainian helps Utah defeat Eastern Conference leader

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Kyiv  •  UNN

Svyatoslav Mykhailiuk scored 12 points in the NBA game, where the Utah Jazz defeated the Orlando Magic with a score of 105:92. The Ukrainian also had 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.

Ukrainian basketball player Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk had one of the most productive games of the season in the NBA, helping his Utah Jazz team to defeat the Orlando Magic. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, according to UNN.

Details

This match was his first in the new year with good results.

“The Utah Jazz, currently ranked 14th in the Western Conference, competed with one of the leaders of the Eastern Conference, the Orlando Magic, which is ranked fourth. The game was even after the first half, which both teams finished with a score of 43:43. However, in the second half, Utah made a powerful breakthrough and ended the match in its favor, winning with a score of 105:92.

Mykhailiuk, who became one of the three most productive players on his team, scored 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.

The Utah Jazz will play their next game on January 8 against the Atlanta Hawks.

