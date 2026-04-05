More than a million Ukrainians used fuel cashback - Svyrydenko
Kyiv • UNN
1.3 million citizens used the program, receiving up to UAH 1000 per month. Compensation is 15% for diesel, 10% for gasoline, and 5% for autogas.
Already 1.3 million Ukrainian citizens have received compensation for fuel purchases under the state program "Fuel Cashback". This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.
Already 1.3 million Ukrainians have used fuel cashback. Under this program, Ukrainians receive compensation: 15% for diesel, 10% for gasoline, and 5% for autogas. At current prices, this allows saving from 2 UAH per liter of autogas and from 11 UAH per liter of diesel. In total – up to 1000 UAH cashback per month.
According to her, the received compensation can be spent on utility services, medicines, Ukrainian-made products, books, or donated to support the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The head of government also reported that 4.4 million Ukrainians use the "National Cashback" program, and since the launch of fuel cashback, more than 200 thousand new "National Cashback" accounts have been opened.
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