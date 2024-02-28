More than 4 thousand proceedings against Ukrainian prisoners of war have been opened in Russia

More than 4 thousand criminal proceedings have been opened against Ukrainian prisoners of war, of which more than 200 have already been convicted in Russia. This was reported by the executive director of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union Oleksandr Pavlichenko on one of the Ukrainian TV channels, according to a correspondent of UNN.

To date, more than 4 thousand criminal proceedings have been opened against Ukrainian prisoners of war, of which more than 200 have already been sentenced to various terms of imprisonment in Russia - Pavlichenko said.

He noted that all this is presented in Russia under the manipulative slogans of war crimes.

"That is, the shooting of civilians, the destruction of civilian housing, etc. Ukraine is being portrayed as a monster that terrorizes the civilian population," Pavlichenko said.

Addendum

The Office of the Prosecutor General has identified specific individuals in some cases of the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of warwho will soon be served with a notice of suspicion.