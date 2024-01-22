More than 200,000 homes are without power and dozens of roads are blocked due to the storm in Ireland

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 88233 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110403 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140035 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137584 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176214 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171612 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282748 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178206 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167203 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148833 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106622 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 85724 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 37817 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 60118 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 46110 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

More than 200,000 homes are without power and dozens of roads are blocked due to the storm in Ireland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25977 views

Storm Isha knocked out power to 235,000 homes in Northern Ireland, causing severe outages, impassable roads and the risk of major traffic congestion.

Thousands of homes in Northern Ireland remain without power after storm Isha caused serious power outages. This was reported by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, UNN writes with reference to the BBC.

Details

Several dozen roads across Northern Ireland remain impassable on Monday. Northern Ireland Police Chief Davy Beck said there is a risk of significant road blockages as wind speeds remain high. He urged travelers to be cautious.

In addition, about 235,000 homes in the Republic of Ireland lost power due to the storm.

The Interagency Commission continues to work on the aftermath of the Isha storm. A yellow warning for high winds was issued at noon on Sunday.

Strong wind gusts exceeding 80 miles per hour were recorded in Magilligan in County Londonderry on Sunday night.

The yellow alert level for Northern Ireland remained in effect until Monday morning. This meant an increased risk of power outages, damage to buildings, traffic disruptions, injuries, and life-threatening conditions due to large coastal waves. In addition, the storm forced the cancellation of 102 flights at Dublin Airport, another 24 boardings were interrupted, and 27 flights were rescheduled.

