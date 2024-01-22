More than 200,000 homes are without power and dozens of roads are blocked due to the storm in Ireland

Thousands of homes in Northern Ireland remain without power after storm Isha caused serious power outages. This was reported by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, UNN writes with reference to the BBC.

Details

Several dozen roads across Northern Ireland remain impassable on Monday. Northern Ireland Police Chief Davy Beck said there is a risk of significant road blockages as wind speeds remain high. He urged travelers to be cautious.

In addition, about 235,000 homes in the Republic of Ireland lost power due to the storm.

The Interagency Commission continues to work on the aftermath of the Isha storm. A yellow warning for high winds was issued at noon on Sunday.

Strong wind gusts exceeding 80 miles per hour were recorded in Magilligan in County Londonderry on Sunday night.

The yellow alert level for Northern Ireland remained in effect until Monday morning. This meant an increased risk of power outages, damage to buildings, traffic disruptions, injuries, and life-threatening conditions due to large coastal waves. In addition, the storm forced the cancellation of 102 flights at Dublin Airport, another 24 boardings were interrupted, and 27 flights were rescheduled.

