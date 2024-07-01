More than 140 thousand square kilometers are potentially mined in Ukraine - Ministry of Internal Affairs

In Ukraine, 144 thousand square kilometers remain potentially mined. Deputy Interior Minister Bohdan Drapyaty said this during a meeting with a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), UNN reports citing the Interior Ministry's press service.

Drapyatyi noted that thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian sappers and the support of international partners, Ukraine managed to clear some of the previously contaminated areas.

Thus, as a result of the full-scale invasion of Russia, more than 144 thousand square kilometers of Ukraine are considered potentially mined. More than a year ago, this figure was 174 thousand square kilometers, - He emphasized.

Drapyatyi thanked the Japanese partners for their assistance in humanitarian demining of the territory of Ukraine, in particular for training Ukrainian operators on the operation of Nikken demining machines.

According to Hiroto Kamiyoshi, Senior Assistant Director of the Department of Governance and Peacebuilding of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japanese "experts will work even harder to organize new trainings for Ukrainian specialists as soon as possible.

"Our doors are always open for cooperation," he emphasized.

The parties also discussed the implementation of a project to rebuild and modernize one of the training centers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, which is being implemented under the Emergency Recovery Program.

