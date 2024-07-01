More than 140 thousand square kilometers are potentially mined in Ukraine - Ministry of Internal Affairs

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 44551 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 50450 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 74432 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 163301 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 210197 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 130254 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360402 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179802 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148598 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197422 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.2m/s
45%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 26135 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 38376 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 45192 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 53091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 36996 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 44551 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 39037 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 50450 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 55007 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 74432 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 1382 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 10502 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32071 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34099 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47289 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

More than 140 thousand square kilometers are potentially mined in Ukraine - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24504 views

140 thousand square kilometers of Ukraine remain potentially mined after Russia's full-scale invasion.

More than 140 thousand square kilometers are potentially mined in Ukraine - Ministry of Internal Affairs

In Ukraine, 144 thousand square kilometers remain potentially mined. Deputy Interior Minister Bohdan Drapyaty said this during a meeting with a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), UNN reports citing the Interior Ministry's press service.

Details

Drapyatyi noted that thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian sappers and the support of international partners, Ukraine managed to clear some of the previously contaminated areas.

Thus, as a result of the full-scale invasion of Russia, more than 144 thousand square kilometers of Ukraine are considered potentially mined. More than a year ago, this figure was 174 thousand square kilometers,

- He emphasized.

Drapyatyi thanked the Japanese partners for their assistance in humanitarian demining of the territory of Ukraine, in particular for training Ukrainian operators on the operation of Nikken demining machines.

According to Hiroto Kamiyoshi, Senior Assistant Director of the Department of Governance and Peacebuilding of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japanese "experts will work even harder to organize new trainings for Ukrainian specialists as soon as possible.

"Our doors are always open for cooperation," he emphasized.

The parties also discussed the implementation of a project to rebuild and modernize one of the training centers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, which is being implemented under the Emergency Recovery Program.

Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania launch Black Sea mine clearance operations to help Ukrainian exports - Bloomberg7/1/24, 2:07 PM • 25548 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
Black Sea
Bulgaria
Romania
Japan
Turkey
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$68.49
Bitcoin
$83,990.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,112.94
Ethereum
$1,817.99