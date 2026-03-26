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Military registration of 17-year-olds in 2026: deadlines and registration methods

Kyiv • UNN

 • 758 views

Young men must register by July 31, 2026, through the TCC or Reserve+. Only individuals in prisons or undergoing treatment are exempt from this obligation.

Military registration of 17-year-olds in 2026: deadlines and registration methods

Young men who turn 17 in 2026 must register for military service between January 1 and July 31. This was reported by the Volyn Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC and SP), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that boys who turn 17 in 2026 must register for military service between January 1 and July 31, 2026. This can be done in two ways:

  • personally apply to the TCC and SP at their place of residence;
    • undergo electronic identification and update their data through the "Reserve+" application.

      Persons serving a sentence or subject to compulsory medical measures are not subject to registration.

      - the message states.

      It is indicated that valid reasons for late registration may include:

      • illness;
        • natural disasters;
          • being in temporarily occupied territories or in a combat zone;
            • other circumstances that made it impossible to undergo identification or personally appear at the TCC and SP.

              Recall

              It is now possible to register for military service without a personal visit to the TCC and undergoing medical examinations online - through the "Reserve+" application.

              Reserve+ launches electronic queue for conscripts and reservists to TCC and SP09.03.26, 19:32 • 4145 views

              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

              SocietyWar in Ukraine
              Mobilization
              Martial law
              War in Ukraine
              TCC and SP