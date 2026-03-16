Michael B. Jordan and Jessie Buckley triumph at the 2026 Oscars: historic wins in lead acting categories

American actor Michael B. Jordan and Irish actress Jessie Buckley became the triumphant winners of the 2026 Academy Awards, receiving awards in the main acting categories. These victories became significant both for the careers of both artists and for the cinematic communities they represent, reports UNN.

Details

The main male award of the Academy Awards went to Michael B. Jordan, who for the first time in his career became the owner of the statuette in the "Best Actor" category. Jordan impressed the jury with his performance in the film "Sinners", where he simultaneously embodied the images of twins, demonstrating a wide emotional and psychological range.

In his speech after receiving the award, Jordan thanked his family, team, and colleagues for their support. The actor noted that this victory is the result of many years of work.

Propaganda film "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" wins Oscar

The award in the "Best Actress" category went to Jessie Buckley for her role in the drama "Hamnet". Her performance was noted for its ability to convey the entire spectrum of emotions - from tenderness to deep pain. For Buckley, as, incidentally, for Jordan, this is the first "Oscar", and her victory became significant for Irish cinema, as she is the first actress from Ireland to receive an award in this category.

Jessie Buckley played the role of Agnes Shakespeare, Hamnet's mother, in the drama Hamnet. Her character goes through deep emotional trials: from tenderness and love for her son to tragic grief over his loss, which makes the image extremely rich and dramatically complex.

Recall

Costume designer Kate Hawley received an Oscar in the "Best Costume Design" category for her work on the film Frankenstein. Her costumes were noted for combining artistic accuracy, atmosphere, and a deep understanding of the characters, which created a unique visual world for the film.

Triumph after decades in cinema: Amy Madigan wins Oscar