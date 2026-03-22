Merz and Trump discussed the war in Iran and the situation in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The German Chancellor held talks with the US President on conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. The parties agreed on further close contacts.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held talks with US President Donald Trump on the war in Iran and the situation in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.
This afternoon, I discussed the situation in Iran, Israel, and Ukraine with US President Donald Trump. We agreed to remain in close contact. Our exchange of views will continue in the near future
"We need a plan": Merz warns against protracted war in Iran14.03.26, 07:31 • 10035 views
Additionally
The leaders of the two countries met at the White House earlier this month, days after the first US-Israeli strikes on Iran. But speaking on Wednesday, Merz said that the conflict benefits no one and harms everyone, and that Germany was not consulted before the strikes.