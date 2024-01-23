Memorandum signed to develop biofuel exchange trade in Ukraine

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 86375 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110269 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139874 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137469 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176143 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171598 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282662 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178205 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167202 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148833 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106518 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 85016 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 37015 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 59374 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 45170 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 86375 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282662 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250279 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235397 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260711 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 45119 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139865 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106667 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106661 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122771 views
Memorandum signed to develop biofuel exchange trade in Ukraine

Memorandum signed to develop biofuel exchange trade in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31187 views

The State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Energy Exchange are working together to create a transparent and competitive biofuel market in Ukraine that meets the country's energy security and independence goals.

The State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Energy Exchange have started cooperation in the field of energy efficiency and alternative fuels and signed a memorandum. This was reported on the agency's website, UNN reports .  

Details

The priority of the partnership is to create a transparent and competitive biofuel market in Ukraine.

The development of the biofuel market is one of the state's priorities for energy security and energy independence of both the country and communities, especially in times of energy challenges and reconstruction.

Ukraine, which has a strong agricultural sector, has significant potential for bioenergy development. About 9 billion m3 of natural gas per year can be replaced by agricultural waste alone.

the statement reads

According to the head of the State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving, Hanna Zamazeyeva, there are more than enough arguments in favor of biofuels as an alternative to fossil fuels:

  • to replace gas and save 30% to 60% of the budget;
  • ensure energy supply to social and important critical infrastructure facilities during the war and Russian missile attacks;
  • to intensify economic processes.

According to the State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving, despite the war, 360 MW of alternative fuel heat generation capacity was commissioned from early 2022 to October 2023. This is about €72 million of investment in the economy.

Thus, the demand for solid biofuels is growing. Therefore, the market needs to introduce transparent and competitive conditions for all players.

Our goal is to create a transparent, competitive biofuel market in Ukraine. The experience of the European Union has shown that such a market instrument leads to a reduction and equalization of biofuel prices

said Hanna Zamazeyeva.

Biofuel exchanges operate in Lithuania, Denmark, and the United States. In Lithuania, the Baltpool exchange has reduced the price of raw materials by 40%, and the price difference between neighboring regions has almost disappeared.

The creation of a market mechanism for biofuel trade will ensure that:

  • competitive conditions; 
  • transparent and fair pricing;
  • stabilization of biomass prices;
  • reliable supply of raw materials to the manufacturer in accordance with agreed delivery schedules;
  • guarantees for the conclusion and fulfillment of contracts; direct cooperation between the producer and the consumer;
  • and, as a result, an increase in biofuel production, which will allow to provide biofuels to generating facilities and scale up bioenergy projects.
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy

Contact us about advertising