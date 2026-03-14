MELOVIN's book presentation canceled in Kyiv. Unknown individuals plastered bookstore windows with homophobic flyers

The presentation of MELOVIN's book was canceled at a Kyiv bookstore after a group of people plastered the establishment's windows with homophobic leaflets, UNN reports with reference to a statement from "Knyholend".

We are forced to announce the cancellation of MELOVIN's planned book presentation at our bookstore. Today, an unknown group of people came to the bookstore, plastered our windows with homophobic leaflets, and behaved aggressively. - the message says.

"Knyholend" emphasized that the safety of guests, staff, and visitors is an absolute priority.

Unfortunately, under pressure in this situation, we cannot expose guests to possible danger, especially when a morning children's event is scheduled for this day. Therefore, we are forced to cancel the event. - added the bookstore.

MELOVIN concert in Rivne canceled due to protests against same-sex marriage

Let's add

"Knyholend" notes that just two hours ago, MÉLOVIN did not appear on the red carpet of the MUZVAR Awards music ceremony. Instead, chains appeared, symbolizing the pressure on people's rights, their values, and the right to democracy and freely expressed freedoms - the foundations of pro-European values.

Today, unfortunately, this event had to be canceled due to pressure and bullying from right-wing youth. We sincerely regret that the meeting will not take place, and we thank everyone for their understanding. - summarized the bookstore.

Recall

Ukrainian singer and composer MELOVIN previously announced a frank personal meeting with fans, which was supposed to take place on March 15 at 3:00 PM at the "KnyhoLend" bookstore on Zhylianska, 5/60, in Kyiv.

MELOVIN promised that it would be "an evening of untold truth."