Mayor of Irpin Markushin is sent to custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 30 million

Kyiv's Pechersk Court remanded the mayor of Irpin, Kyiv region, in custody until March 22. Oleksandr Markushyn himself calls the case against him "politicized and ordered," UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

Details

The court imposed a pre-trial restraint on Markushin in the form of detention until March 22, 2025, with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 30 million. He was also suspended from work until that date.

Add

This is a case related to the travel abroad of the mayor of Irpin from August 24 to August 30, 2022. According to law enforcement, Markushyn allegedly went to Italy not to help the military, but to see his 2-year-old son.

"I went abroad for a few days after the CRMA authorization, returned, brought two drones and saw my son. The regional police looked into the case for two months and found nothing, while the SBI "drew" a suspicion in two days. I believe that the case against me is politicized and ordered by my opponents," Markushyn said at the hearing.

He added that he was the sole guardian of his son, as his wife died a month after giving birth. At that time, the man had not seen his child for six months, since he was taken abroad after the outbreak of hostilities in the region.

Irpin city council searched for salaries and bonuses for officials: what is known

According to the prosecutor, Markushin did not provide any documents confirming his volunteer activities abroad. The prosecution asked for a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention for 60 days or bail in the amount of UAH 40 million.

The lawyer believes that the suspicion is currently unfounded. Subsequently, the defense noted that it was taking Markushin on bail and asked to dismiss the request for detention.

"We will appeal and challenge this illegal decision," Markushin said in response to the measure of restraint.