Mayor of Irpin Markushin is sent to custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 30 million

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 91637 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 100774 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108731 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111537 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132261 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103875 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135846 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103796 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120190 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 66610 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114923 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 38029 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36017 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 91592 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132254 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135837 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167496 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157210 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 29489 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36017 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114923 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120190 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140468 views
Mayor of Irpin Markushin is sent to custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 30 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32062 views

Kyiv's Pechersk Court has remanded Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn in custody until March 22, 2025. The case is related to his trip to Italy in August 2022 to meet with his 2-year-old son.

Kyiv's Pechersk Court remanded the mayor of Irpin, Kyiv region, in custody until March 22. Oleksandr Markushyn himself calls the case against him "politicized and ordered," UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

Details

The court imposed a pre-trial restraint on Markushin in the form of detention until March 22, 2025, with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 30 million. He was also suspended from work until that date.

Add

This is a case related to the travel abroad of the mayor of Irpin from August 24 to August 30, 2022. According to law enforcement, Markushyn allegedly went to Italy not to help the military, but to see his 2-year-old son.

"I went abroad for a few days after the CRMA authorization, returned, brought two drones and saw my son. The regional police looked into the case for two months and found nothing, while the SBI "drew" a suspicion in two days. I believe that the case against me is politicized and ordered by my opponents," Markushyn said at the hearing.

He added that he was the sole guardian of his son, as his wife died a month after giving birth. At that time, the man had not seen his child for six months, since he was taken abroad after the outbreak of hostilities in the region.

Irpin city council searched for salaries and bonuses for officials: what is known02.05.24, 18:29 • 26166 views

According to the prosecutor, Markushin did not provide any documents confirming his volunteer activities abroad. The prosecution asked for a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention for 60 days or bail in the amount of UAH 40 million.

The lawyer believes that the suspicion is currently unfounded. Subsequently, the defense noted that it was taking Markushin on bail and asked to dismiss the request for detention.

"We will appeal and challenge this illegal decision," Markushin said in response to the measure of restraint.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
italyItaly
kyivKyiv

