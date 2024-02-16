ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Massages, wellness baths, physical education: a rehabilitation room was opened in a hospital in Kyiv region

Kyiv

Rehabilitation hall opened in Kyiv region

A rehabilitation hall has been opened in Kyiv region, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

The room specializes in the treatment of the musculoskeletal system, skin diseases, nervous system, and fractures.

"Restoration of movement is the restoration of functions that were lost as a result of injuries or a disease. The restoration of functions occurs not only at the level of the muscle, but also at the level of the brain: there is a term called neuroplasticity," explains Natalia Obolenska, an expert in psychological, physical and social rehabilitation.

So far, more than 120 soldiers have undergone rehabilitation at the hospital. The chief physician assures that the defenders are actively applying to the rehabilitation department. The rehabilitation program is open to everyone.

"The rehabilitation is going very well, and I wish there were more such institutions. Because, as you can imagine, specialized institutions cannot cope.

The more such halls are opened, the faster we will recover," commented Andriy Zimenko, a soldier.

The MHP team joined the opening of the rehabilitation hall. They assure us that the cooperation was fruitful, and new projects are already being prepared.

"Out of the twenty-eight thousand employees of MHP, one in ten was affected by the war. That is why we set ourselves the task of developing such facilities. We want veterans returning from the war or soldiers undergoing rehabilitation to have really comfortable conditions," says Pavlo Moroz, Director of MHP's Corporate Social Responsibility Department.

Rehabilitation at the hospital is free of charge for military personnel, veterans and their families. The costs are covered by the MHP Community Foundation.

HelpHelp

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWarHealth

