Mass protests against Netanyahu's government erupt in Israel: police use water cannons, arrests made

According to the organizers, the number of participants in the rally against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv exceeded 80,000. Protests also took place in other cities across the country. The protesters accused Netanyahu of the unpreparedness of government forces for the October 7 Hamas attack and held him responsible for the fate of more than a hundred hostages.

This was reported by UNN with reference to ORF and Times of Israel.

Details

On Saturday evening, mass protests against the government of Prime Minister Netanyahu broke out again in several cities in Israel. The protesters accused Netanyahu of ignoring warnings before the Hamas attack in Israel's border region on October 7.

Demonstrators demanded Netanyahu's resignation, early elections, and an agreement to release hostages held by Islamist Hamas in Gaza. According to media reports, some groups of demonstrators blocked important transportation links in Tel Aviv. According to press photos, police used water cannons against the demonstrators. There were also arrests in Tel Aviv.

It is noted that there were also protests in other places in Israel, including Jerusalem, Haifa, Caesarea and Rehovot.

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, reached a deadlock two weeks ago.

According to media reports, they could be resumed next week "based on new proposals." It was noted that this was discussed on Friday in Paris by representatives of the United States, Israel and Qatar.

