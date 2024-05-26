Mass protests against Netanyahu's government erupt in Israel: police use water cannons, arrests made

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Mass protests against Netanyahu's government erupt in Israel: police use water cannons, arrests made

Kyiv  •  UNN

Massive protests against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have broken out in Israel. More than 80,000 demonstrators in Tel Aviv accused him of being unprepared for a Hamas attack and demanded his resignation, early elections, and the release of hostages.

According to the organizers, the number of participants in the rally against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv exceeded 80,000. Protests also took place in other cities across the country. The protesters accused Netanyahu of the unpreparedness of government forces for the October 7 Hamas attack and held him responsible for the fate of more than a hundred hostages.

This was reported by UNN with reference to ORF and Times of Israel.

Details

On Saturday evening, mass protests against the government of Prime Minister Netanyahu broke out again in several cities in Israel. The protesters accused Netanyahu of ignoring warnings before the Hamas attack in Israel's border region on October 7.

Demonstrators demanded Netanyahu's resignation, early elections, and an agreement to release hostages held by Islamist Hamas in Gaza. According to media reports, some groups of demonstrators blocked important transportation links in Tel Aviv. According to press photos, police used water cannons against the demonstrators. There were also arrests in Tel Aviv.

It is noted that there were also protests in other places in Israel, including Jerusalem, Haifa, Caesarea and Rehovot.

AddendumAddendum

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, reached a deadlock two weeks ago.

According to media reports, they could be resumed next week "based on new proposals." It was noted that this was discussed on Friday in Paris by representatives of the United States, Israel and Qatar.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
jerusalemJerusalem
united-nationsUnited Nations
parisParis
katarQatar
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
united-statesUnited States
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
tel-avivTel Aviv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising