List of terrorist organizations to be created in Ukraine: Zelensky signs law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on the creation and maintenance of a list of terrorist organizations and groups. This was reported by UNN with reference to the draft law.

Details

It is noted that the new law is aimed at strengthening national security, preventing, detecting and suppressing terrorist activities.

The list will be compiled and maintained by the Security Service of Ukraine.

The list will include organizations and groups that carry out terrorist activities both on the territory of Ukraine and abroad, as well as pose a threat to national security, regardless of whether they have legal entity status or not, whether they are registered in Ukraine or in other countries.

The law defines the mechanisms of inclusion in and exclusion from the list. The procedure will be carried out by the Anti-Terrorist Center at the SSU within 3 or 15 working days based on the conclusions agreed with the relevant state bodies and intelligence.

The list will not include political parties registered in Ukraine in accordance with the current legislation.

The list of terrorist organizations will be public. The information will be made public on the SBU's official website and the Unified State Open Data Web Portal.

