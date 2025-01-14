Large-scale Russian shelling in Kherson region: 9 wounded and destruction in 34 settlements

In the Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 34 settlements over the past day, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure, and 9 people were wounded in the attacks, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

According to Prokudin, the city of Kherson and 33 other localities in the region came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

Russian military, according to him, hit social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged a multi-storey building and 7 private houses. The occupiers also damaged outbuildings and private cars.

"Nine people were injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin wrote.

According to Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, 4 people were wounded in the Kherson community due to enemy shelling, two of them in serious condition.

