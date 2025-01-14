Large-scale Russian shelling in Kherson region: 9 wounded and destruction in 34 settlements

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127455 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116024 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124068 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125355 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156452 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108079 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153387 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104151 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113744 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106678 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 34393 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115097 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113038 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 33455 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127455 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156452 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153387 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182423 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171868 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113013 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115071 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137901 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129973 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147587 views
Large-scale Russian shelling in Kherson region: 9 wounded and destruction in 34 settlements

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25240 views

Russian troops shelled 34 settlements in the Kherson region, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. As a result of hostile attacks, 9 people were injured, four of them in the Kherson community.

In the Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 34 settlements over the past day, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure, and 9 people were wounded in the attacks, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, the city of Kherson and 33 other localities in the region came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

Russian military, according to him, hit social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged a multi-storey building and 7 private houses. The occupiers also damaged outbuildings and private cars.

"Nine people were injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin wrote.

According to Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, 4 people were wounded in the Kherson community due to enemy shelling, two of them in serious condition.

In Kherson region, occupants attacked a civilian car with a drone, there are victims13.01.25, 20:04 • 27029 views

Julia Shramko

War
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising