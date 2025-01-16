Luxury car belonging to family of tax official from Ivano-Frankivsk region is confiscated

ukenru
02:39 PM • 127546 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116086 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124132 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125417 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156554 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108102 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153455 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104154 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113745 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106728 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 34787 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115180 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113123 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 33962 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127546 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156555 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153455 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182479 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171922 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113123 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115180 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137946 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130007 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147618 views
Luxury car belonging to family of tax official from Ivano-Frankivsk region is confiscated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72362 views

The State Bureau of Investigation found a luxury German car worth UAH 2.7 million belonging to the family of an official of the Main State Tax Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region. The car is registered in the names of third parties, but the incomes of all involved do not allow them to purchase it.

A luxury car worth almost UAH 3 million owned by the family of an official of the State Tax Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region may be recovered as state revenue. UNN reports this with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

"At the initiative of the SBI and in cooperation with the NAPC, a luxury car worth almost UAH 3 million is being confiscated from the family of an official of the State Tax Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region," the statement said.

Based on the SBI materials, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit with the HACC to recognize the official's assets as unjustified and recover them for the state.

In early 2024, the State Bureau of Investigation launched a criminal investigation into the declaration of false information (Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code) regarding the possible concealment of property by a tax official.

"The Bureau's employees found a luxury car of a well-known German brand worth more than UAH 2.7 million in the use of a family member of the official. The car was registered in the name of a third party, but the collected materials show that it is actually owned and used by a family member. However, the income of the family and the third party who owns the car according to the documents does not allow them to purchase it," the SBI informs.

MP Kormyshkina is suspected of not declaring real estate09.01.25, 15:21 • 23746 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

