Luxury car belonging to family of tax official from Ivano-Frankivsk region is confiscated

A luxury car worth almost UAH 3 million owned by the family of an official of the State Tax Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region may be recovered as state revenue. UNN reports this with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

"At the initiative of the SBI and in cooperation with the NAPC, a luxury car worth almost UAH 3 million is being confiscated from the family of an official of the State Tax Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region," the statement said.

Based on the SBI materials, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit with the HACC to recognize the official's assets as unjustified and recover them for the state.

In early 2024, the State Bureau of Investigation launched a criminal investigation into the declaration of false information (Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code) regarding the possible concealment of property by a tax official.

"The Bureau's employees found a luxury car of a well-known German brand worth more than UAH 2.7 million in the use of a family member of the official. The car was registered in the name of a third party, but the collected materials show that it is actually owned and used by a family member. However, the income of the family and the third party who owns the car according to the documents does not allow them to purchase it," the SBI informs.

