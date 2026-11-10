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Large-scale power outages in Donetsk and Luhansk after a drone attack; explosions were also heard in Crimea and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4450 views

Large-scale power supply disruptions were recorded in Donetsk and Luhansk following drone attacks. Explosions were also heard in Crimea, Berdiansk, and regions of the Russian Federation.

Large-scale power outages in Donetsk and Luhansk after a drone attack; explosions were also heard in Crimea and Russia

During the night of November 10, drones attacked a number of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and regions of Russia. Following the strikes, large-scale power outages occurred in Donetsk and Luhansk, while explosions were reported in Berdiansk, Sevastopol and Novgorod Oblast. This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, writes UNN.

Details

In Donetsk, after strikes hit the Petrovskyi district, almost the entire city was left without electricity. In occupied Luhansk Oblast, a strike on the power system was reported at around 22:22, after which large-scale power outages began in Luhansk and other population centers.

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The occupation administration confirmed disruptions to the power supply as a result of the UAV attack. The number of consumers without electricity, the extent of the damage and the timeline for restoration are currently unknown.

Explosions in Berdiansk, Crimea and Novgorod Oblast

Local residents in Berdiansk reported powerful explosions in the Mayak area. Information about possible strikes is being уточнено.

In Sevastopol, Russian air defenses repelled a drone attack. The occupation governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, claimed that 8 drones had allegedly been destroyed. There is no confirmed data on any strikes.

A series of explosions also rang out in Staraya Russa, Novgorod Oblast. The likely target may have been the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant, which services Il-76, Il-78 and L-410 military aircraft. At the same time, there is currently no confirmation that the facility was hit.

In addition, Russian air defenses were active in Kaluga Oblast. An aerial threat due to drones was declared in a number of other Russian regions, including Moscow, Rostov and Voronezh oblasts, as well as Krasnodar Krai.

Explosions were heard in Russia’s Novgorod Oblast; an aircraft repair plant that services Il-76 aircraft was reportedly targeted10.11.26, 04:17 • 4544 views

Stepan Haftko

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