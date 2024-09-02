Large-scale fire in Holy Mountains National Park destroys 1500 hectares of forest, fire spreads to houses - Ministry of Environment

In the Donetsk region, a fire in the Holy Mountains National Nature Park destroyed 1,500 hectares of forest and spread to residential buildings in nearby villages has burned 9,500 hectares since the beginning of Russia's invasion of the park, and the damage is estimated at UAH 16 billion, the Ministry of Environment reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"The elimination of a large-scale fire in the protected areas of the Holy Mountains National Park continues. The fire has burned 1500 hectares of forest and spread to residential buildings in nearby villages," the statement said.

The fire is being localized and extinguished by the State Emergency Service, the National Park Service and the Armed Forces.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the Ministry of Environment, about 9,500 hectares of forest in the Holy Mountains National Park have been scorched by the fire of war.

"10,000 hectares need to be inspected and explosive ordnance disposed of. According to preliminary estimates, the approximate damage to the environment of the Holy Mountains National Park caused by the occupiers is more than UAH 16 billion," the ministry said.

It is engaged in 100 hectares a day: forest fires are raging in the occupied Luhansk region