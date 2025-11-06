Kinburn Spit destroyed: ecologists and military report catastrophic consequences

ukenru
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 18359 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
07:22 AM • 20878 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 29095 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 44376 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 35895 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 30816 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 46632 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 46776 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 23945 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 23851 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In a Finnish school, a Ukrainian student was forced to sing "Kalinka"November 6, 01:33 AM • 22571 views
German far-right AfD MPs suspected of systematically transmitting military secrets to RussiaNovember 6, 02:21 AM • 11430 views
Scientists from the University of Cologne have discovered a "promising" antibody against HIVNovember 6, 02:50 AM • 14338 views
British Army announces first delivery of Ajax armored vehicles - eight years lateNovember 6, 03:32 AM • 12707 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhoto07:34 AM • 7360 views
Publications
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 3650 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 18359 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 46632 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 46776 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 47403 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
John Healey
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Fedir Venislavskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhoto07:34 AM • 7352 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 19421 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 21428 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 38362 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 42705 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Mi-8
The Washington Post

Kinburn Spit destroyed: ecologists and military report catastrophic consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4978 views

Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk reported the de facto destruction of the Kinburn Spit and significant damage to the "Askania-Nova" reserve due to hostilities. Ecologists are sounding the alarm over the destruction of unique natural areas and the death of thousands of animals.

Kinburn Spit destroyed: ecologists and military report catastrophic consequences

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the Kinburn Spit in Mykolaiv Oblast has been virtually destroyed, and hostilities have also damaged other natural areas, including the Askania-Nova nature reserve.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to Pletenchuk, environmentalists are drawing attention to serious damage to unique natural areas.

The same Askania-Nova reserve. Yes, environmentalists are sounding the alarm. They contacted me. They also asked me to voice this topic, because in fact it is not so popular in the information environment

- said the spokesman.

He noted that this is only part of the known destruction, and it is currently unknown whether these natural areas will recover.

Whether this reserve will recover and when is currently unknown

- added Pletenchuk.

The representative of the Navy emphasized that "around Crimea, hostilities also affect both flora and fauna. You mentioned dolphins. The numbers are very different. Sometimes environmentalists write about thousands of animals that have died. Because they are sensitive to explosions."

In addition, environmentalists from Odesa Oblast reported to Pletenchuk about oil slicks that reached the coast, although the situation there is not as critical as in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

Recall

Russia's aggression caused environmental damage of UAH 3.9 trillion, destroying over 2 million hectares of forests. It will take decades to restore the ecosystem, and $30 billion for demining.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyNews of the World
Animals
War in Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine