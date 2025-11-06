Kinburn Spit destroyed: ecologists and military report catastrophic consequences

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the Kinburn Spit in Mykolaiv Oblast has been virtually destroyed, and hostilities have also damaged other natural areas, including the Askania-Nova nature reserve.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to Pletenchuk, environmentalists are drawing attention to serious damage to unique natural areas.

The same Askania-Nova reserve. Yes, environmentalists are sounding the alarm. They contacted me. They also asked me to voice this topic, because in fact it is not so popular in the information environment - said the spokesman.

He noted that this is only part of the known destruction, and it is currently unknown whether these natural areas will recover.

Whether this reserve will recover and when is currently unknown - added Pletenchuk.

The representative of the Navy emphasized that "around Crimea, hostilities also affect both flora and fauna. You mentioned dolphins. The numbers are very different. Sometimes environmentalists write about thousands of animals that have died. Because they are sensitive to explosions."

In addition, environmentalists from Odesa Oblast reported to Pletenchuk about oil slicks that reached the coast, although the situation there is not as critical as in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

Recall

Russia's aggression caused environmental damage of UAH 3.9 trillion, destroying over 2 million hectares of forests. It will take decades to restore the ecosystem, and $30 billion for demining.