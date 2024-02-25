Keeping a cool head and making decisions that will calm the situation - Kuleba on ways to resolve contradictions with Polish farmers

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that the situation on the border with Poland has two dimensions - simple and complex. He emphasized that since the problem is big, it is not necessary to blame everything on Ukraine, but EU governments should speak honestly with their farmers. At the same time, a frank discussion between the governments of Poland and Ukraine is needed to make a quick decision to calm the situation.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told about this in an interview with the Voice of America, UNN reports.

The situation is very complicated and very simple at the same time. It is complicated because they are trying to put all the responsibility for the problems of European farmers on Ukraine. - The official explained.

According to Kuleba, it is necessary to "keep a cool head and make quick decisions that will calm the situation." However, the minister noted that Ukraine will fiercely defend its economic interests, which is a difficult part of solving the problem on the Polish border.

To the governments of the respective countries - to start talking honestly with their farmers that the problem is much wider and that it should not be blamed on Ukraine - Kuleba added.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also noted that the main conclusion of the conversation in Warsaw, where officials of the two countries, in his words, "spoke long and frankly, like relatives," was that both the Polish and Ukrainian governments are working to resolve the problem.

Recall

Polish farmers have resumed blocking at the Ustyluh checkpoint, and as of morning, six checkpoints on the Polish border remain blocked. About 2,400 trucks are queuing up to enter Ukraine, State Border Guard Service of Ukraine spokesman Andriy Demchenko said during a telethon.

