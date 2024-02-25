Keeping a cool head and making decisions that will calm the situation - Kuleba on ways to resolve contradictions with Polish farmers

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 35583 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 134855 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 82505 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 303209 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 253266 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 197723 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234870 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252410 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158522 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372317 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
48%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 97373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 121337 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 88778 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 81809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 63048 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 64991 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 134855 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 303209 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 222464 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 253265 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23958 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31706 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31429 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 83109 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 90045 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Keeping a cool head and making decisions that will calm the situation - Kuleba on ways to resolve contradictions with Polish farmers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24767 views

The Polish and Ukrainian governments need frank discussions and quick decisions to calm the situation on the border between farmers.

Keeping a cool head and making decisions that will calm the situation - Kuleba on ways to resolve contradictions with Polish farmers

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that the situation on the border with Poland has two dimensions - simple and complex. He emphasized that since the problem is big, it is not necessary to blame everything on Ukraine, but EU governments should speak honestly with their farmers. At the same time, a frank discussion between the governments of Poland and Ukraine is needed to make a quick decision to calm the situation.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told about this in an interview with the Voice of America, UNN reports.

The situation is very complicated and very simple at the same time. It is complicated because they are trying to put all the responsibility for the problems of European farmers on Ukraine.

According to Kuleba, it is necessary to "keep a cool head and make quick decisions that will calm the situation." However, the minister noted that Ukraine will fiercely defend its economic interests, which is a difficult part of solving the problem on the Polish border.

To the governments of the respective countries - to start talking honestly with their farmers that the problem is much wider and that it should not be blamed on Ukraine

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also noted that the main conclusion of the conversation in Warsaw, where officials of the two countries, in his words, "spoke long and frankly, like relatives," was that both the Polish and Ukrainian governments are working to resolve the problem.

Recall

Polish farmers have resumed blocking at the Ustyluh checkpoint, and as of morning, six checkpoints on the Polish border remain blocked. About 2,400 trucks are queuing up to enter Ukraine, State Border Guard Service of Ukraine spokesman Andriy Demchenko said during a telethon.

The Netherlands and the European Commission will host an international conference in The Hague on April 2 to discuss restoring justice for Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
Voice of America
European Commission
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
The Hague
European Union
Warsaw
Netherlands
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Poland
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02