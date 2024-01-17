Kiper tells details about the morning attack of the Russian Federation in Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration, provided details of the morning attack on Odesa region
After a massive drone attack on Odesa at night, Russian terrorists launched a missile attack on the region in the morning. The occupiers hit Odesa and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts with Oniks. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
"Enemy missiles hit agricultural and agricultural enterprises.
An empty building for keeping cattle and harvesting hay was destroyed.
Fortunately, no people or animals were injured," Kiper wrote.
Recall
At night, the enemy attacked Odesa region with drones. Air defense forces shot down all enemy targets.