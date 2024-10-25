KCMA operates air defense in Kyiv and the region
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense is in place in Kyiv and the region due to the threat of Russian UAV strikes. Residents are urged to stay in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted.
Air defense forces are working in the capital and Kyiv region during the attack by Russian army drones. This is reported by KCMA, according to UNN.
Kyiv is on air alert due to the threat of attack UAVs used by the Russian armed forces. Air defense is being deployed in the capital and in the region, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over!