Kazakhstan holds referendum on new constitution

A referendum on a new constitution is taking place in Kazakhstan, which could significantly strengthen the powers of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Citizens of the country are voting on amendments to the basic law initiated by the head of state. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The proposed reform envisages the unification of the two chambers of parliament into one, and also expands the powers of the president in forming the government. In particular, the head of state will be able to appoint government officials and restore the position of vice president.

Possible political consequences

Officially, the authorities explain the reform by the need to make decisions faster in the face of global changes. At the same time, analysts suggest that the new constitution could create an opportunity for Tokayev to remain in power after the end of his current term.

Currently, the president is limited to one seven-year term until 2029. However, experts do not rule out that the adoption of a new constitution will allow these restrictions to be revised and open the way for his re-nomination.

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