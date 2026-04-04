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Jeffrey Epstein's Victims to Receive $72.5 Million from Bank of America

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

The court approved a settlement agreement to compensate women for the bank's disregard of the financier's suspicious transactions. Up to 75 victims are eligible for compensation.

Jeffrey Epstein's Victims to Receive $72.5 Million from Bank of America

Up to 75 women who were sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein after 2008 may receive compensation from a $72.5 million fund. This was stated by the victims' lawyers after a US federal court preliminarily approved a corresponding agreement with Bank of America. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to the settlement of a lawsuit in which the bank was accused of failing to react to Epstein's suspicious financial transactions during a period when, according to the investigation, he had been exploiting girls and women for years.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff preliminarily approved the settlement and scheduled a final hearing for August 27. He also ordered lawyers to expand the list of publications to inform potential victims about the compensation fund.

Paris offices of Edmond de Rothschild bank searched in Epstein-related case25.03.26, 01:16 • 6455 views

No one will be left out

— the judge said during the hearing.

Lawyer David Boies noted that, according to the victims' side, between 60 and 75 women could apply for compensation. At the same time, he did not rule out that there might be other victims who have not yet been identified.

Bank of America stated that it does not admit to facilitating crimes related to human trafficking for sexual exploitation, but agreed to a settlement to close the case.

Jeffrey Epstein's victims sue Trump and Google over personal data leak29.03.26, 16:09 • 6113 views

Stepan Haftko

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