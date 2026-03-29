Jeffrey Epstein's victims sue Trump and Google over personal data leak

Victims of the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein have filed a class-action lawsuit against the administration of US President Donald Trump and Google over the disclosure of personal information contained in files published over the past few months and related to the late sex offender. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBC Los Angeles.

Details

The statement also says that the US Department of Justice, acting illegally, published private information about 100 of Epstein's victims.

The United States, acting through the Department of Justice, made a conscious policy choice to quickly disclose a large amount of information rather than protect the privacy of Epstein's victims. - the victims of the criminal stated.

In addition, the statement says that the victims are receiving calls from strangers and emails. The plaintiffs are demanding a minimum compensation of $1,000 for each victim from the Department of Justice, as well as punitive damages "in an amount sufficient to punish and deter" Google.

The group also asked the court to order Google to immediately and permanently delete the victims' personal data. Meanwhile, the US Department of Justice and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday evening.

Recall

A verified account of American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein appeared on the Tik-Tok social network. Despite the fact that, according to the official version, Epstein passed away in August 2019, a number of videos appeared on the page in just a few hours.