Armin Papperger, CEO of the German concern Rheinmetall, criticized Ukrainian drone manufacturers, stating that Ukraine has not achieved any technological breakthrough. This was reported by The Atlantic journalist Simon Shuster, according to UNN.

Details

It's like playing with "Lego." What is Ukraine's innovation? They don't have any technological breakthrough. They innovate with their small drones and say, "Wow." And that's great. Let them. But this is not Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, or Rheinmetall technology. - said Papperger.

The journalist points out that Ukrainian drones are indeed assembled mostly from imported parts: rotors, engines, cameras, and chips. Most of these components come from China, where one company produces over 80% of the world's small UAVs. But their cheapness - especially compared to complex systems from Lockheed Martin or Rheinmetall - is precisely what makes them so destructive.

Shuster also added that Ukraine now produces more drones than any democracy in the world, and wealthy countries in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East are lining up to buy them, but when he asked the CEO of Rheinmetall what this might mean for his business model, he retorted: "Who is the largest drone manufacturer in Ukraine?"

The journalist listed the companies he visited in Kyiv, to which Papperger stated: "These are Ukrainian housewives. They have 3D printers in their kitchens, and they produce parts for drones. This is not innovation."

Recall

The Ministries of Defense of Qatar and Ukraine agreed on joint technological projects and investments. The parties will exchange experience in combating missiles and UAVs.