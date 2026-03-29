Italy summons Israeli ambassador over patriarch's denial of access to Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned the Israeli ambassador to Rome after Israeli police prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, from celebrating Palm Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Tajani wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

I would like to express my deepest solidarity with the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, head of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, and the Custos of the Holy Land, Father Francesco Ielpo. It is unacceptable that they were forbidden to enter the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. - he noted.

Tajani added that he instructed the ambassador to Israel to protest to the government of the Tel Aviv authorities and to reaffirm Italy's position "on the protection of religious freedom always and under all circumstances."

Addition

According to ANSA, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and monk Francesco Ielpo were stopped by Israeli police as they were going to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to hold a Palm Sunday mass.

Law enforcement officials stated that all holy sites in the Old City of Jerusalem, including those sacred to Christians, Muslims, and Jews, had been closed to worshippers since the beginning of the US and Israeli operation against Iran, especially those without bomb shelters. They added that they had rejected the Patriarchate's request to hold a mass.

The Latin Patriarchate had previously announced the cancellation of the traditional Palm Sunday procession, which usually goes from the Mount of Olives to Jerusalem. However, they are convinced that the ban did not include preventing Pizzaballa from entering the church.

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