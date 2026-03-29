Italy summons Israeli ambassador over patriarch's denial of access to Church of the Holy Sepulchre

$43.8850.61
ukenru
01:23 PM • 8588 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Jordan and announces important meetingsVideo
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 14264 views
A week of tension and harmony will pass from March 30 to April 5 for all zodiac signs
March 29, 09:25 AM • 16872 views
Delays in Ukraine's NATO accession - The Telegraph reveals the real reasons
March 29, 07:21 AM • 27303 views
How to properly prepare for Easter - useful rules and tips
March 28, 05:19 PM • 28246 views
Ex-Minister Solskyi remanded in custody for grain fraud - Kravchenko
March 28, 01:04 PM • 45586 views
General Staff confirms damage to "Flamingo" plant of "Promsintez" in Russia's Samara region
March 28, 12:29 PM • 40099 views
Ukraine and Qatar signed a defense cooperation agreement
March 28, 11:56 AM • 34782 views
"It's a fake": Ukraine denied information about Iran's strike on a warehouse with Ukrainians in Dubai
March 28, 08:59 AM • 33139 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine speaks with Americans daily and is working to ensure peace talks happen - anywhere
March 28, 08:29 AM • 28934 views
Zelenskyy continues his tour of the Persian Gulf region - agreed with the UAE on cooperation in security and defenseVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.3m/s
65%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers sharply changed the direction of movement of equipment and ammunition through Mariupol - AndriushchenkoPhotoVideoMarch 29, 07:09 AM • 10561 views
From tits to storks - what birds live in Ukraine and where to find themPhotoMarch 29, 07:40 AM • 21731 views
Indonesia restricts social media access for children under 16 - BloombergMarch 29, 08:17 AM • 8750 views
In Ukraine, trains with passengers stopped due to a massive drone attack by the Russian FederationPhotoVideoMarch 29, 08:55 AM • 11224 views
Iran destroyed a US E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft at a base in Saudi ArabiaPhotoMarch 29, 10:35 AM • 10431 views
Publications
From tits to storks - what birds live in Ukraine and where to find themPhotoMarch 29, 07:40 AM • 21738 views
How to properly prepare for Easter - useful rules and tipsMarch 29, 07:21 AM • 27299 views
Benefits of marigolds: medicinal properties and uses of the plantMarch 28, 10:58 AM • 36023 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving timeMarch 28, 07:00 AM • 49967 views
Movie Reviews 2026: Ukrainian and World PremieresVideoMarch 27, 09:23 PM • 44321 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Antonio Tajani
Mykhailo Fedorov
Petteri Orpo
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO revealed plans for "Game of Thrones" spin-offsMarch 28, 02:00 PM • 18493 views
Trailer for new Harry Potter series sets historic viewing recordVideoMarch 28, 01:27 PM • 18823 views
Trump considers renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself upon taking control - reportVideoMarch 28, 12:57 PM • 19874 views
Britney Spears accuses ex-bodyguard of iCloud hack - new high-profile scandalMarch 27, 05:38 PM • 24819 views
Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationshipsMarch 27, 03:21 PM • 28454 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Heating

Italy summons Israeli ambassador over patriarch's denial of access to Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2902 views

Antonio Tajani protested against the ban on Cardinal Pizzaballa holding mass in Jerusalem. Police closed holy sites due to lack of bomb shelters.

Italy summons Israeli ambassador over patriarch's denial of access to Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned the Israeli ambassador to Rome after Israeli police prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, from celebrating Palm Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Tajani wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

I would like to express my deepest solidarity with the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, head of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, and the Custos of the Holy Land, Father Francesco Ielpo. It is unacceptable that they were forbidden to enter the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

- he noted.

Tajani added that he instructed the ambassador to Israel to protest to the government of the Tel Aviv authorities and to reaffirm Italy's position "on the protection of religious freedom always and under all circumstances."

Addition

According to ANSA, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and monk Francesco Ielpo were stopped by Israeli police as they were going to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to hold a Palm Sunday mass.

Law enforcement officials stated that all holy sites in the Old City of Jerusalem, including those sacred to Christians, Muslims, and Jews, had been closed to worshippers since the beginning of the US and Israeli operation against Iran, especially those without bomb shelters. They added that they had rejected the Patriarchate's request to hold a mass.

The Latin Patriarchate had previously announced the cancellation of the traditional Palm Sunday procession, which usually goes from the Mount of Olives to Jerusalem. However, they are convinced that the ban did not include preventing Pizzaballa from entering the church.

God rejects the prayers of leaders who unleash wars - Pope Leo XIV29.03.26, 15:49 • 3558 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Israel
Antonio Tajani
Jerusalem
Italy
United States
Iran
Tel Aviv