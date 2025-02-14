It is not China or Russia: Vance talks about the threat to Europe that worries him

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that the threat that worries him the most is not Russia and China, but a "threat" from within, Europe's departure from the core values shared by the United States. He said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

The Trump administration is very concerned about the state of European security, and we hope that we can reach a rational agreement between Russia and Ukraine - Vance said.

He said that the United States hopes that the European community will be able to increase its own defense.

The threat that worries me the most about Europe is not Russia or China, but rather the threat from within, Europe's departure from its core values, values that the United States shares - Vance said.

He also commented on the canceled elections in Romania, where, according to the electoral commission, pro-Russian far-right politician Kelin Georgescu won the first round. Vance criticized the appointment of new elections.

A former member of the European Commission said that he liked the fact that the Romanian government canceled the elections. If this is happening, then maybe it will happen in Germany as well - it is shocking to the American ear... When we see European courts canceling elections and officials saying they will cancel others, we have to ask ourselves whether we are living up to our own high standards of democracy. In fact, we need to do more than just talk about democratic values - we need to live by them - Vance says.

